VIDEO: BRITISH ARMY FEATURES ISLAMIC SOLDIER PRAYING TO ALLAH IN NEW COMMERCIAL

INFOWARS – DAN LYMAN



A commercial for the British Army featuring a Muslim soldier in prayer is part of a new ad campaign called “This Is Belonging 2018” that many are ridiculing as politically correct and a weakening of the military’s image and targeted recruiting.

The advertisement is sub-titled “Keeping My Faith” and depicts a Muslim serviceman of presumably Middle Eastern descent going through the time-consuming Islamic worship rituals of boot removal, hand washing, and kneeling facing Mecca on a prayer mat, while his less pious fellow infantrymen wait patiently and monitor sounds from the battlefield.