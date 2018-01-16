Unlike Obama or Bush, Trump respects the constitutional limits on his power

Monday on The Savage Nation, host Michael Savage countered critics of President Trump for declaring the president a “Fascist.”

Savage pointed out Trump’s willingness to work with Congress, a characteristic President Obama lacked.

Transcript:

Let me begin the show by saying something that I think is clear and does not make me an apologist for Donald Trump. I think that’s an important statement: I am NOT an apologist for the president. I support the president. I am critical of the president in areas that I think need to be criticized, but the man is fantastic. I’m going to say something that you better write down, because it’s noteworthy. And you’re going to agree with me one day — If it’s not today. And that is because you’re caught up in the panic, the hysteria of the times, you’re caught up in the propaganda of the fake news media and here is what I have to say on this:

It is absolutely noteworthy that Trump is even negotiating with Congress at all. For all the hysterical accusations of “Dictator!”, “Fascist”, “Racist,” President Trump is actually far more cognizant and respectful of the limits of his power than his predecessor Barack Hussein Obama. Let’s not forget President Obama admitted he did not have the power to enact DACA without Congress in the first place, and then Obama did it anyway. That is the modus operandi of a sneaky dictator, not tweets that offend oversensitive people.

Democrats actually had the nerve to criticize Trump for rescinding Obama’s unconstitutional executive order and then turn around and accuse Trump of laying off his responsibilities on Congress! Pardon me, but it’s not the president’s job to legislate. He is supposed to leave that to Congress. Liberals are so beside themselves trying to undermine the last election they don’t even know what they’re saying anymore.

Now regardless of what Congress eventually does, I will maintain and do maintain that American dreamers have the right to dream first. We have an obligation to encourage this. Dreams by Americans plant seeds that grow and nurture our nation. We are the real dreamers and we are far more numerous than are the interlopers and the invaders. We, the American people who voted for Donald Trump, are the real dreamers.