THE FACE OF LOVE AT MLK RALLY

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – JILLIAN JORGENSEN

As elected official after elected official spoke in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Day in Harlem Monday, there was a common target of derision: President Trump.

City and state officials ripped Trump as they honored King at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network’s headquarters — blasting the President for labeling Haiti and African nations “s—holes,” and calling him everything from a racist to a maniac while highlighting local efforts to beat back his policies.

“It is embarrassing that this President comes from New York,” said Sharpton, who went on to call the President’s vulgar comment a “national security threat” that could rile up ISIS and Al Qaeda recruiting in Africa.

Gov. Cuomo blasted Republicans who said they couldn’t recall the remark, saying there are words you don’t forget and that was one of them — especially if “that person is the President of the United States and you are sitting in the White House.”