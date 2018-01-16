Steve Bannon testifies for Russia probe

USA TODAY – ERIN KELLY

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is expected to testify behind closed doors to the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Bannon, who left his job at the White House in August amid frequent clashes with other staff members, had a dramatic and public split with Trump earlier this month.

The former Trump adviser, who had remained in touch with the president after leaving the White House, was quoted in a new tell-all book calling actions by Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., “treasonous.”

In the book Fire and Fury, author Michael Wolff said Bannon was referring to Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer to try to get “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.