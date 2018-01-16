Shackled kids’ dad fought to keep muscle car in bankruptcy

NEW YORK POST – JULIA MARSH

The cruel California couple accused of imprisoning and starving their 13 children were dogged by years of debt — but that didn’t stop the dad from clinging to his brand-new muscle car when the couple filed for bankruptcy in 2011.

David and Lousie Turpin, who are accused of chaining up some of their 13 kids inside a dark and dirty suburban home, listed a total $150,000 in assets and $240,000 in liabilities when they sought bankruptcy protection.

But despite drowning in bills, David fought to keep his precious 2010 Ford Mustang. When the judge asked him how he was still making payments on the vehicle — one of three cars the family owned — the dad replied, “We started using coupons and being more conservative in our spending.” He also said the couple found “better coverage on medical insurance and better rate on auto insurance,” according to court papers.