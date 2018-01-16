Report: Man thought killed Penn student was hitting on him

ASSOCIATED PRESS:
A man suspected in the killing of a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student who was stabbed nearly two dozen times and buried in a shallow grave at a California park told investigators that he was being hit on, a newspaper reported.
Samuel Lincoln Woodward, 20, was arrested and taken into custody Friday on suspicion of homicide after DNA evidence linked him to the death of, Blaze Bernstein, a college sophomore, Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes said.
The Orange County Register reported that Blaze Bernstein was stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.
