Georgetown adviser resigns after #metoo tweet appearing to wish conservative woman experience sex abuse

FOX NEWS:

A Georgetown University adviser came under fire after appearing to wish a conservative female commentator experienced sexual harassment or assault, telling the woman he hoped she would have her own “#metoo moment.”

Jeffrey Bernstein, who was a Master of Foreign Service advisory board member at Georgetown, resigned from his post after he got into a heated Twitter exchange with CRTV host Allie Stuckey, who said the #metoo social media movement to expose systemic sex abuse was a symptom of a broken world, not a broken legal system.

“Wishing you a #metoo movement,” Bernstein tweeted on Saturday. “Maybe then you won’t be so insensitive.”

Stuckey immediately fired back. She tweeted Georgetown a screenshot of his tweet and wrote: “Someone on your MSFS board just told me he hopes I get sexually harassed or assaulted…Is this the kind of standard your university holds for your advisers?”