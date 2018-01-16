Chelsea Manning is running for US Senate, releases first campaign video

WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Chelsea Manning confirmed on social media Sunday her candidacy to represent Maryland as a Democrat in the U.S. Senate.

“yup, we’re running for senate,” Manning tweeted with emojis, a “We Got This” hashtag, and a campaign video.

In the short film, Manning narrates how “we live in trying times, times of fear, of suppression, hate.”

“We need someone willing to fight. We need to stop expecting that our systems will somehow fix themselves. We need to actually take the reins of power from them,” she says.