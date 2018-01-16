Army pooch from New York who saved many lives in World War II honored for valor

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – REUVEN BLAU

A mutt from Westchester County who heroically served in World War II finally got his day of glory.

Chips, a U.S. Army pooch, was posthumously awarded Britain’s highest honor for animal bravery on Monday.

The German shepherd-collie-husky mix was given the Dickin Medal for his fearless and lifesaving actions during a 1943 beach landing in Sicily.

As the Allied soldiers came to ground, the courageous canine dashed into a defense turret manned by an Italian wielding a machine gun — poised to cut the Army troops down.