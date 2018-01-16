4 South Carolina officers shot after domestic violence call

A man shot and injured four law enforcement officers early Tuesday near a South Carolina home, a sheriff’s spokesman said, after deputies initially were called there for a complaint of domestic violence.

The man suspected of firing the shots, Christian Thomas McCall, first struck one deputy near the home outside the city of York and then hit the others a couple hours later, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said.

McCall, 47, was injured when officers returned fire during the second exchange, which ended a nearly six-hour ordeal in which officers were looking for him, Faris said.

The wounded officers — three York County sheriff’s deputies and one York police officer — were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, including two by helicopter, Faris said. The officers’ names and conditions weren’t released.