Video: Brawl Breaks Out at Bay Area Pizza Place Over Missing Cellphone That Was Actually in Lost and Found

NBC BAY AREA:



Watch the latest video at <a href=”http://www.foxnews.com”>foxnews.com</a>

A squabble over a supposedly missing cellphone broke out into an all-out brawl at a pizza place in Newark Saturday night before it was discovered that the phone had actually been turned in to the restaurant’s lost and found hours earlier, according to police.

The fight involving two large groups erupted at John’s Incredible Pizza Company inside the NewPark Mall, according to police. Footage from the scene captured people exchanging blows and shouting.

When Newark police officers arrived, they called in reinforcements from the Fremont Police Department due to the size of the scuffle.