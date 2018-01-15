Parents arrested after cops find 12 siblings shackled to beds

NEW YORK POST – JOE TACOPINO

Police in California discovered a horrifying scene of 12 siblings “shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks” inside their California home after a 13th kid escaped and called 911.

The siblings — ranging in age from 2 to 29 — were allegedly being held captive in putrid conditions by their parents in a home in Perris, Calif., about 30 miles south of San Bernardino, according to KABC-TV.

The discovery was made after a 17-year-old girl escaped from the hell house on Sunday Morning and called cops on a cell phone she managed to sneak out with her.

Police soon located the teen, who they said looked emaciated and appeared to be about 10 years old, the network said.

The teen told police that her 12 siblings were being held inside the home.