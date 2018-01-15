North Korea is playing a new tune as it gears up for the Winter Olympics

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES – MATT STILES

The parties negotiating North Korea’s role in the Winter Olympics secured a promising but vague deal last week, and agreed to settle the details before the Games begin next month.

One key detail — at least for the North — emerged Monday.

The totalitarian nation plans to send a 140-member orchestra to South Korea as part of its overall delegation, the total size of which remains uncertain, both parties in the latest round of inter-Korean talks agreed Monday.

The latest deal, announced by South Korea’s unification ministry, will allow the North’s Samjiyon Orchestra to hold performances in both Seoul and Gangneung, a city about 100 miles east of Seoul that’s hosting Olympics events such as figure skating and ice hockey.