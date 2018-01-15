More Democrats to Boycott Trump’s State of the Union

BREITBART – KATHERINE RODRIGUEZ

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) announced that she would be boycotting President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address later in the month over his alleged remarks about “s–thole” countries.

“For the first time since I began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, I will not be attending the president’s State of the Union address,” Frederica Wilson said in a statement obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

“I have no doubt that instead of delivering a message of inclusivity and an agenda that benefits all Americans, President Trump’s address will be full of innuendo, empty promises, and lies,” she added.