Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump reportedly warned about close pal Wendi Deng and possible Chinese surveillance

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – CHRIS SOMMERFELDT

It’s apparently not just Russia that the Trump administration has to worry about.

American officials urged President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner to exercise caution around Ivanka Trump’s close friend Wendi Deng Murdoch, an affluent businesswoman who they feared could be acting in the interest of the Chinese government, according to a report.

Murdoch, the ex-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, was flagged to Kushner by U.S. intelligence officials during a security briefing just before Trump’s inauguration, several people with knowledge of the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

The briefing was called with the motivation that Kushner might not be that well-versed in national security protocol, having spent a majority of his professional life as a real estate developer, the sources said.