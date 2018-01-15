Ford launches a new ‘Bullitt’ Mustang — and finds the original

USA TODAY – PHOEBE WALL HOWARD

Ford is going to bite the Bullitt again.

The Mustang that Steve McQueen drove into Hollywood history for the 1968 movie Bullitt emerged for the first time in 40 years Sunday at the Detroit auto show in tandem with the debut of a new, limited-edition 2019 Mustang Bullitt.

The special model, due out this summer, will be available only in Shadow Black or Dark Highland Green. It has a 5-liter V-8 engine that packs at least 475 horsepower and tops out at 163 miles per hour – an 8 mph increase over the latest Mustang GT.

Like the original Bullitt car, the third-generation vehicle lacks stripes, spoilers or badges.

“It doesn’t need to scream about anything. It’s just cool,” said chief designer Darrell Behmer.