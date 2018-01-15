Casino boat fire victim dies after going home

NEW YORK POST – PAULINA DEDAJ, KATHERINE LAM

At least one woman was dead after a casino shuttle boat went up in flames Sunday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida — forcing more than 50 passengers to jump overboard into the shallow water.

The woman died late Sunday hours after the fire began, while 14 other people were injured, Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point spokesman Kurt Conover said Monday. The woman had gone home after escaping the boat that was engulfed in flames, but went to the hospital’s emergency room after she became ill.

Other passengers experienced chest pain, smoke inhalation and other injuries. Conover said eight people treated at Bayonet Point have been released.