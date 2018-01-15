Another airport affected as travelers possibly exposed to measles

NEW YORK POST:

The Illinois Department of Health has issued a warning for anyone that was in Chicago O’Hare Airport on Wednesday, January 10 after a passenger tested positive for measles.

The Department of Health confirmed that an unidentified passenger that flew into the airport from another country had tested positive for the disease.

The traveler landed at Chicago O’Hare and was in multiple terminals of the airport before boarding a second flight from Chicago to Little Rock, AR, WTVG reports.

According to WGNTV, the passenger was in Terminal 1 and 5 during the day.