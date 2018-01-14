Venezuela’s Plastic Surgery Industry Thrives as Country Collapses

BREITBART – BEN KEW

Socialist Venezuela’s plastic surgery industry continues to thrive and attract tourists from nearby Brazil for cheap operations even as the country’s economic and humanitarian crisis continues to worsen.

Many patients go to the Venezuelan border town of Puerto Ordaz to save money on operations such as liposuction, breast augmentation, and the corresponding buttock surgery, which cost around 10,000 Brazilian real – equivalent to $3,000 – in Venezuela. In Brazil, these procedures can cost up to three times as much.

Operations are cheaper as a result of high demand and the devaluation of the Venezuelan bolívar, which has driven down the cost to the cheapest in the world.