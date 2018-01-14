Trump may be digging himself into a ‘s–thole’

NEW YORK POST – MICHAEL GOODWIN

As President Trump nears his first anniversary in office, he faces an unforgiving political landscape. Every word he says and every action he takes will either help him keep a Republican Congress or hand control to Democrats.

And if Dems get the gavel, impeachment could be the result.

This is the binary world Trump inhabits, and seen through that lens, the uproar over the president’s disparaging remarks about Haiti and other poor countries helps Dems in their goal of hobbling if not ending his presidency.

Despite his denial that he used the words “s–thole countries,” most of the media instantly branded him a racist. After a few days of saturation coverage, polls will show a disapproving public and the ritual beatdown will be complete.