Hired killers allegedly targeted wrong woman — and killed her anyway

NEW YORK POST:

Midway into a Florida murder-for-hire plot, a boyfriend-girlfriend hit team realized they’d zip-tied and duct-taped the wrong woman — and then killed her anyway, officials said.

Victim Janice Marie Zengotita-Torres, 42, of Kissimmee, was forced into the trunk of her own car, tortured for her ATM card and then suffocated with garbage bags, officials said.

The mother of a 14-year-old son, she was found Monday, dumped in Ormond Beach, six miles north of Daytona, ABC News reported.

Even after accused hit team Alexis Ramos and Glorianmarie Quinones Montes realized they had the wrong woman, they still “continued with their plan of murder,” said Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson.