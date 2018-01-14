Hawaii missile alert caused by employee pushing ‘wrong button’

NEW YORK POST:

This worker really knew how to push Hawaii’s buttons.

The emergency alert about an incoming “ballistic missile threat” that jolted Hawaiians awake Saturday morning was a false alarm caused by someone hitting the “wrong button,” Gov. David Ige said.

“It was a mistake made during a standard procedure at the change over of a shift and an employee pushed the wrong button,” Gov. David Ige told CNN. “ The warning went out to cell phones, television and radio got the emergency alert.”