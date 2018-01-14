GOP senator denies Trump made ‘s-thole’ comment

Mark Moore – NY POST

A Republican senator who attended a White House meeting to discuss immigration shot down reports that President Trump used the term “shithole countries” to refer to Africa, Haiti and El Salvador, calling it a “gross misrepresentation.” “I’m telling you he did not use that word, George. And I’m telling you it’s a gross misrepresentation. How many times do you want me to say that?” Sen. David Perdue told host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday. “The gross misrepresentation was that language was used in there that was not used and also that the tone of that meeting was not contributory and not constructive,” he said.

