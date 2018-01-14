Disturbing footage shows moment car hits cop in Times Square

Disturbing new video purportedly shows the moment an NYPD officer was hit by a drag-racing goon in Times Square Saturday night. The footage shows the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz with New York tags zipping down 7th Avenue so quickly his tires appear to be smoking before he stops right outside the NYPD substation at 43rd Street. A cop wearing an NYPD beanie can be seen standing in front of the car, with a hand out as if motioning for the driver to stop.

