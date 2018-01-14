Car soars into second floor of building, gets lodged for hours

NEW YORK POST:

This driver was really flying.

A California motorist was moving so fast when his car slammed into a center median Sunday that the impact launched the vehicle into the second story of a nearby building — where it stayed lodged for hours as rescuers extricated a person trapped inside.

“This is not a situation that happens every day,” Capt. Stephen Horner of the Orange County Fire Authority told the Post by phone Sunday. “A vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed hit the center divider went airborne and landed on the second floor of a small office building.”

The airborne auto slammed into the Santa Ana building at about 5:30 a.m., causing a small blaze that the fire department quickly extinguished, Horner said.