Slain Ivy League student’s friend arrested

NEW YORK POST:

Authorities on Friday arrested a friend in the killing of a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park.

Samuel Lincoln Woodward, 20, of Newport Beach was taken into custody for investigation of homicide after DNA evidence linked him to the death of college sophomore Blaze Bernstein, Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes said.

Woodward was the last person to see Bernstein alive, Barnes said.

Woodward was interviewed by investigators after Bernstein was reported missing by his parents on Jan. 3.