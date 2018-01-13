Shocking footage shows hospital tossing woman out into the cold

NEW YORK POST – TAMAR LAPIN

Shocking video shows an incapacitated woman wearing only a thin gown, left out in the freezing cold by staff at a Baltimore hospital.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The man who said he came to the aid of a woman discharged from a Baltimore hospital wearing only a gown and socks on a cold winter’s night says he was left outraged and stunned at how she was treated.

Imamu Baraka, identified in local reports as the person who sought to help the woman, told the Associated Press he was so angry that he decided to record Tuesday night’s events on cellphone video, fearing no one would believe him if he reported a woman being left at a bus stop like that.