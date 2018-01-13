SEAN PENN-LIFETIME AWARD FOR HYPOCRISY ,SPOILED RICH PUPPET- CALLS TRUMP ENEMY OF MANKIND

THE WRAP:

In a blistering op-ed for Time on Friday, Sean Penn called president Donald Trump “an enemy of mankind” and “an enemy of the state” over his reported remarks about “s–thole countries.”

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that President Trump asked, during a meeting with lawmakers, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” referring to Haiti and African nations. Trump later said he used “tough” language but denied using that phrase.

In the essay marking the eight-year anniversary of the devastating 2010 Haiti earthquake, Penn talked about his experiences as a volunteering in Haiti.