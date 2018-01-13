Maxine Waters to skip Trump’s State of the Union

THE HILL:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) said Friday she will not attend President Trump’s first State of the Union address following his vulgar remarks aimed at Haiti, El Salvador and African nations.

“Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?” Waters said on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes.” “Someone who lies in the face of facts, someone who can change their tune day in and day out. What does he have to say that I would be interested in?”

“I don’t trust him, I don’t appreciate him and I wouldn’t waste my time … listening to what he has to say,” she continued. “He does not deserve my attention.”