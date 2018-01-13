Hawaii sends terrifying ‘false alarm’ about ballistic missile

NEW YORK POST:

The emergency alert about an incoming “ballistic missile threat” that jolted Hawaiians awake Saturday morning was a false alarm, officials said.

Multiple people began tweeting about an alert they received on their cellphones at around around 8 a.m. local time.

“Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill,” the alert read.

“Did anyone else’s iPhone just tell them there’s a ballistic missile headed for Hawaii and to take cover immediately?” Twitter user @easytga wrote.

Congresswoman Tusli Gabbard quickly tweeted to debunk the alert.

“HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE,” she wrote around 12 minutes after the message was sent.