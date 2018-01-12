Vatican newspaper calls Trump’s ‘sh–hole’ comment offensive

REUTERS:

The Vatican newspaper on Friday branded U.S. President Donald Trump’s reported comments about African countries and Haiti as “particularly harsh and offensive”.

The newspaper did not print the word “s–thole,” which Trump reportedly used repeatedly on Thursday at a White House meeting on immigration on Thursday, according to U.S. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who attended the gathering.

The newspaper, L‘Osservatore Romano, wrote about the comment in a front-page article about the immigration debate in the United States. It noted that Trump’s comments had immediately sparked “controversy and indignation”.