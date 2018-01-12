Shocking footage shows hospital tossing woman out into the cold

NEW YORK POST – TAMAR LAPIN

Shocking video shows an incapacitated woman wearing only a thin gown, left out in the freezing cold by staff at a Baltimore hospital.

The disturbing footage was taken and posted to Facebook on Tuesday — a 30-degree day in Charm City — by Imamu Baraka, a psychotherapist who filmed himself attempting to help the woman.

“Is this what healthcare in Baltimore City has come to?” he captioned the video. “You can do better. You must do better.”

Baraka’s footage showed the unidentified woman being hustled out of the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus by security guards, who left her at a bus stop with her belongings strewn on the street.