Watch: NPR Host Compares ICE to Gestapo

Maria Hinojosa, an NPR host who covers Latino issues for the publicly-funded station compared officers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to agents of the Gestapo, Nazi Germany’s secret police, in an appearance on MSNBC on Friday.

At first criticizing President Trump for his offensive comments about immigrants in the Oval Office on Thursday, Hinojosa pivoted to immigration enforcement as a whole.

“When the president says this, basically, ‘Take them out,’ that is what the community is saying, ‘This is fearful for us. This is the Gestapo on us,’” she told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. “The troops on the ground of ICE, they’re ready to swing into action.”