MEDIA MELTDOWN OVER TRUMP’S S-WORD: ‘NAZI,’ ‘EVIL,’ ‘KKK,’ ‘TERRORIST SYMPATHIZER’

GRABIEN:

The media reaction to President Trump using the word “sh*thole” to describe countries some immigrants are fleeing was swift, harsh, and … hysterically hyperbolic.

In the hours after The Washington Post’s report surfaced, reporters and anchors on the major news networks called the president “evil,” a “neo-Nazi,” a “terrorist sympathizer,” a “danger” to non-white Americans, and so, so much more.

A writer at The Root, Jason Johnson, said these comments show Trump is a “white supremacist,” a “terrorist sympathizer,” and a “danger” to non-whites.

“The president is a white supremacist,” Johnson said Thursday night on MSNBC. “Our president is a terrorist sympathizer. Our president is a clear and present danger to nonwhite people in America. It’s that simple. There’s no reason to pretend that’s not what’s going on.”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Friday morning that Trump’s use of the word “sh*thole” proves his theory that the commander-in-chief is suffering from early-onset dementia.

“Let me just say, everybody knows that granddad and grandmom and people with early onset of dementia, I know this, say things that they would have never said five or six years ago,” Scarborough said. “Just ask members of my family and my mom about how they’ll say stinging things about you or other people. I’m just saying.”