Jeff Bezos just donated $33 million in college scholarships for ‘dreamers’

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donated $33 million in college scholarships for “dreamers” — childhood undocumented immigrants granted stay in the country under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

TheDream.Us, a nonprofit working toward college access for undocumented immigrants, said the donation from Bezos and his wife MacKenzie is the largest in the organization’s history and will fund 1,000 scholarships.

“My dad came to the U.S. when he was 16 as part of Operation Pedro Pan,” Bezos said in a statement. “He landed in this country alone and unable to speak English. With a lot of grit and determination – and the help of some remarkable organizations in Delaware – my dad became an outstanding citizen, and he continues to give back to the country that he feels blessed him in so many ways.”