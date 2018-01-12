Graham says he confronted Trump over ‘comments’

NEW YORK POST – RUTH BROWN

Sen. Lindsey Graham has finally responded to reports that President Trump called Haiti and African nations “shithole countries” — but only acknowledged vaguely that the president made “comments.”

“Following comments by the President, I said my piece directly to him yesterday. The President and all those attending the meeting know what I said and how I feel,” said Graham, one of a handful of lawmakers present for the Oval Office meeting.

“I’ve always believed that America is an idea, not defined by its people but by its ideals. The American people will ultimately judge us on the outcome we achieve, not the process which led to it.”