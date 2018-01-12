Dems, Mainstream Media Melt Down over Trump Comment, Trump Denies

BREITBART – JEFF POOR

Don Lemon of CNN opens his show by plainly stating the obvious fact that Donald J. Trump is racist.https://t.co/1aHDGGB7lN #p2 #ctl pic.twitter.com/cBsX10Skwx — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 12, 2018

Thursday on “CNN Tonight,” host Don Lemon derided President Donald Trump, declaring him a “racist” for the remarks he made describing certain countries as “s–tholes” that were leaked and relayed by a Washington Post report.

“The president of the United States is racist,” Lemon proclaimed. “A lot of us already knew that.”

“I have to admit, I was not shocked that Donald Trump reportedly called the majority of black and Hispanic countries or continents ‘shitholes,’” he continued. “I wasn’t shocked. I’m really not outraged by it. I’m tired of being outraged, as a matter of fact. I’ve been outraged too many times. It’s more important to be strategic than to be outraged … Otherwise, it becomes a sky-is-falling situation every time he says something dumb or stupid or racist.”

The New York Post reports that President Trump on Friday denied using the words “shithole countries” to describe Haiti and African nations during a meeting with lawmakers in the White House.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!” the president tweeted.

Trump used the slur during an immigration meeting with lawmakers Thursday, according to a report by the Washington Post.