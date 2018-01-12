Democrats Expand ‘Dreamer’ Amnesty Plan to Include Millions of Parents

BREITBART – NEIL MUNRO

Senate Democrats claim they have developed a new bipartisan amnesty plan for young ‘dreamer’ illegals – but their plan also offers a quasi-amnesty to the illegal-immigrant parents who brought the 3.25 million ‘dreamer’ illegals into the United States.

The amnesty-plus plan was developed by Sen. Dick Durbin, with the cooperation of several pro-amnesty GOP Senators, including Colorado’s Sen. Cory Gardner, Arizona’s Sen. Jeff Flake and Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina. The claims and details emerged Thursday when the Senators were questioned by reporters after the Senators’ usual Thursday lunchtime meetings.

In an afternoon statement, the Senators claimed:

President Trump called on Congress to solve the DACA challenge. We have been working for four months and have reached an agreement in principle that addresses border security, the diversity visa lottery, chain migration/family reunification, and the Dream Act-the areas outlined by the President. We are now working to build support for that deal in Congress.