Video: Twitter Employee with Student Visa Bans Conservatives

PROJECT VERITAS:

Pranay Singh is an engineer for Twitter’s Direct Messaging team.

PV: Right right right, so why’d they take his account down a couple of weeks ago?

Pranay Singh: Umm, I didn’t know we did that.

PV: Yeah, his account went down, like, for a while.

Pranay Singh: Oh, it might be the US government pressuring us.

PV: What?

Pranay Singh: Yeah, they do that.

PV: They do?

Pranay Singh: Yeah.

PV: Why?

Pranay Singh: Because they don’t like people messing with their politics, and he has shit on a lot of people.

PV: He said the US government would have done that, would have asked Twitter do it.

Pranay Singh: Oh yeah.

PV 2: Do you get requests from the government to take down celebrities

Pranay Singh: Oh, all the f–king time. All the f–king time.