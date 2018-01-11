Video: Twitter Employee with Student Visa Bans Conservatives

PROJECT VERITAS:
Why won’t Twitter verify Julian Assange? Twitter Direct Messaging Engineer Pranay Singh tells us on hidden camera! #ShadowBan
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/ev3bmCVGMQ pic.twitter.com/ZqKmmE2rkl
— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 11, 2018
Pranay Singh is an engineer for Twitter’s Direct Messaging team.
PV Journalist: So why’d they take his account down a couple of weeks ago?
Pranay Singh: I didn’t know we did that.
PV Journalist: Yeah, his account went down for a while.
Pranay Singh: Oh, it might be the U.S. Government pressuring us.
PV: What?
Pranay Singh: Yeah, they do that.
PV: They do?
Pranay Singh: Yeah.
PV: Why?
Pranay Singh: Because they don’t like people messing with their politics, and he has shit on a lot of people.
PV: He said the US government would have done that, would have asked Twitter do it.
Pranay Singh: Oh yeah.
PV 2: Do you get requests from the government to take down celebrities
Pranay Singh: Oh, all the f–king time. All the f–king time.