Trump to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to seek employment

THE WASHINGTON TIMES – TOM HOWELL JR.

The Trump administration on Thursday threw open the door to states that want to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients, saying programs that require able-bodied people to get hired and learn new skills will lift them up and off the government dole.

Seema Verma, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said that for too long the public insurance program for the poor has been a salve for poverty instead of a cure.

“The Medicaid program can and must do more,” she said, announcing guidance that gives states an idea of what they can and cannot do.

Medicaid is the nation’s largest public insurance program. It covers roughly 70 million people, or one in five Americans.

President Obama vastly expanded the program to people making slightly above the poverty level, though GOP critics said it extended the safety net to people who should be looking for coverage through jobs.