Man carjacked, thrown to the ground, and driven over with his own car by teens

CBS BALTIMORE:

Carjacked, thrown to the ground, and driven over with his own car.

The wife of a Baltimore County man who was attacked during a carjacking talks to WJZ about the vicious attack that now has four teens behind bars.

Right now, Baltimore County police are looking for two other teens still wanted in connection with the carjacking that left a man seriously injured.

Police aren’t saying how they connected the dots, but we now know that a Comcast worker caught the entire incident on video.

The victim, identified as 69-year-old Jim Willinghan, is still recovering at Shock Trauma, but his wife says he will be moved to another facility to undergo six months of rehab for his broken pelvis.