FOX 5 DC:

“I grabbed her by the throat and I couldn’t help but hit her.”

That is what 18-year-old Venus Romero Iraheta said during an interrogation with police as she confessed to the brutal gang-related murder of a 15-year-old girl in Fairfax County.

Iraheta pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, abduction and criminal street gang participation in the stabbing death of Damaris Reyes Rivas on Monday.