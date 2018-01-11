Immigrant rights leader detained by ICE, sparking protest that landed city councilmen in handcuffs

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – VICTORIA BEKIEMPIS, NANCY DILLON

Immigrant rights leader Ravi Ragbir was detained at a routine check-in meeting with ICE officials in Manhattan Thursday, flipping a peaceful vigil outside the Federal Building into a massive protest rally with arrests of at least two city councilmembers.

Community leaders and supporters first gathered before Ragbir’s check-in to march around the building but as news spread that Ragbir had been detained for possible deportation urgent calls for support lit up social media and the crowd swelled.

City leaders including Councilman Brad Lander later announced Ragbir had passed out in detention. Protesters clashed with police and rushed toward a departing ambulance.