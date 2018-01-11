House votes to renew foreign surveillance program

FOX NEWS:

The House voted Thursday to renew a key foreign surveillance program after a heated floor debate, amid mixed messages from President Trump about his support.

The renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which lets agencies collect information on foreign targets abroad, was approved on a 256-164 vote. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Supporters say it’s a critical tool for preventing terrorist attacks.

“We don’t know what the terrorists are up to,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said on the House floor ahead of the vote, warning of grave consequences if the program is not renewed. “We can’t send that information to our authorities to prevent terrorist attacks. The consequences are really high.”