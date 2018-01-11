Death threat alleged against doctor charged in wife’s death

TAMPA BAY TIMES/AP:

The bizarre case of a New Jersey doctor accused of having his wife killed to protect an illegal prescription drug ring he was running with an outlaw biker gang grew even more strange Thursday as prosecutors revealed the doctor has himself become the subject of a murder plot.

James Kauffman, 68, of Linwood, New Jersey, and four of six other defendants appeared in court Thursday via video. He is charged with numerous offenses, including murder, racketeering and weapons offenses.

Kauffman and co-defendant Ferdinand Augello, 61, of Petersburg, New Jersey, are charged with murder in the death of Kauffman’s 47-year-old wife, April, a radio talk show host who was fatally shot in her home in May 2012.

The charges were announced Tuesday after more than five years of investigation.

On Thursday, following brief initial court appearances, prosecutors revealed that Kauffman has been moved from the Atlantic County Jail in Mays Landing to the Hudson County Jail in Kearney, nearly 100 miles away, for his protection.