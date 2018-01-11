Dashcam shows teen firing at cops before being fatally shot

NEW YORK POST:

North Little Rock police released dashcam video Wednesday that shows a 17-year-old pull a gun and fire it during a traffic stop before officers fired back, killing him.

Police Chief Mike Davis said he hopes that releasing the video will dispel “misinformation” that Charles Smith was unarmed during the confrontation early Sunday.

“Since the incident, a great deal of erroneous information has appeared on social media outlets. … I want to make sure we clear that up today,” Davis said.

Smith was a rear-seat passenger in a car pulled over for speeding and a headlight violation. The five-minute video shows a patrolman tell the driver to step out of the car, asking, “You ain’t got anything crazy on you, do you?” and “Why were you driving so dang-gummed fast, man?”