Bill for increasing allotment of green cards introduced in US House, would benefit H-1B visa holders

A legislation that seeks to push for a merit-based immigration s ystem and increase the allotment of green cards by 45 per cent annually has been introduced in the US House of Representatives and may benefit Indian techies if signed into law.

Backed by the Trump administration, the legislation ‘Securing America’s Future Act’ if passed by Congress and signed into law by US Presiden t Donald Trump will end the diversity visa programme and reduce the overall immigration levels from currently averaging 1.05 million to 2,60,000 a year.

It seeks to increase the allotment of green cards by an impressive 45 per cent from the current 1,20,000 to 1,75,000 per annum.

Indian-American technology professionals, who come to the US mainly o n H-1B visas a nd opt for green cards or legal permanent residence status, are expected to be a major beneficiary of the ‘Securing America’s Futures Act’.

As per unofficial estimate, there are nearly 5,00,000 Indians waiting in the queue for green cards and have to seek annual extensions of their H-1B visas. Many wait for decades to get their green cards.

The H-1B programme offers temporary US visas that allow companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers.

The increase in the number of green cards per annum is likely to reduce their wait period drastically.