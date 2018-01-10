WATCH: Shocking moment Harvey Weinstein is slapped in the face by fellow diner while out to eat in Arizona

DAILY MAIL – CHRIS SPARGO



Harvey Weinstein ended his meal at a swank Arizona restaurant on Tuesday night with two shots – to the face.

TMZ reported that a man, who they identify as Steve, walked up to the disgraced movie mogul as he was leaving Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, and punched him twice.

Video of the incident – which a source told DailyMail.com was at one point being shopped around for $100,000 – showed a much different story however, revealing that Weinstein was actually slapped in the face.

His assailant can be seen laughing while he hits Weinstein, who wore a black beanie hat and soiled grey shirt for his night out at the restaurant.