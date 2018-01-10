Watch: Robert de Niro attacks President Trump in rant at awards gala

DAILY MAIL – CHRIS PLEASANCE

Robert de Niro called President Trump a ‘f***ing fool’ in an impromptu foul-mouthed rant as he presented Meryl Streep with a best actress award.

Introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York, De Niro went off script to call the President a ‘f***ing idiot’.

The Oscar-winner also branded Trump the ‘baby-in-chief’ and ‘jerk-off-in-chief’ while discussing Streep’s new film The Post, which is about the publication of the Pentagon Papers into the Vietnam War.