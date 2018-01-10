Texas Woman Faces Life in Prison for Alleged Destruction of Andy Warhol Paintings

BREITBART – BOB PRICE

A woman from Dallas, Texas, faces up to life if prison if she is convicted on charges she damaged more than $300,000 worth of art at the end of a first date. The damaged art, owned by a prominent Houston attorney, includes two paintings by famed artist Andy Warhol.

Harris County prosecutors charged Lindy Lou Layman with a first-degree felony after attorney Tony Buzbee complained she poured wine on his Warhol paintings and shattered two $20,000 sculptures by throwing them across the room, according to a criminal complaint obtained from Harris County District Clerk Chris Daniel’s office by Breitbart Texas.

If the 29-year-old Laymen is convicted, the penalty for the first-degree charge of criminal mischief could range from five years up to life in prison. The case is charged as a first-degree felony due to the value of the damaged art.